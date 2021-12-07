Uber has announced a series of new features to provide greater safety for both users and drivers, which will begin to be implemented from the end of this month.

One of the biggest complaints received by Uber and other platforms such as DiDi, Beat, Cabify, etc., is about the security of their services, sometimes putting the integrity of both users and the drivers themselves at risk.

In recent years, a list of complaints regarding the behavior of various drivers has been released, which sometimes does not usually end well, but in a real danger for the common user.

Given this, various functions have already been tested and actions have been taken to offer a much more complete service in terms of security, but it is something that still needs to be perfected.

This day, as part of a new series of actions to better address the safety of its users, Uber has a package of functions on the horizon that will begin to be implemented from the end of this month in the United States.

Now, once a journey begins, riders and drivers will have the opportunity to audio record the journey of the transfer.

The idea is that those who take the option to record can use it as long as they consider it necessary, either to report the abuse of a driver or, failing that, at the time they feel in danger.

Having said that, it should be noted that the recordings cannot be heard by anyone, not even Uber, but the moment it is decided to use them, only a trained Uber security officer will be able to review them to corroborate what is happening.

On the other hand, according to a Press release, Uber will also launch a feature that will remind the passenger to wear a seatbelt. The idea is that, through the user’s mobile device, automatic notifications are sent in order to use the seat belt.

This new tool, according to reports, will be launched in the United States in early 2022, and is intended to create a culture about road safety.

