The next generation of the Xiaomi 12 does not stop ringing with great force over the last few weeks, and this time it has been the Xiaomi 12 Pro that has just leaked revealing almost completely the possible design that will end up finally presenting.

Apparently, as we can read through Gizmochina, these renders would be quite in line with other previous leaks in which we have been able to see the protective case that will equip this terminal, exposing a rear with a huge triple sensor camera module.

A conservative design where the camera module is the main protagonist

In detail, these new leaks have let us see in full what the front and rear design of what would supposedly be the new Xiaomi 12 Pro would be. If confirmed, the truth is that Xiaomi would have opted for a fairly conservative aesthetic, cWith a front part without many changes, and a rear one dominated by a camera module with a quite important size.





In that front part we can see how the Asian firm would have decided to maintain an all-screen design with the panel very close to the edge and a selfie camera positioned in the shape of a hole in the upper front area, practically identical to what we have already seen in the latest company launches such as the Xiaomi 11T.

As for that rear camera module located in the upper left corner, we see a rather important protrusion protruding from the body of the device itself, where a triple camera accompanied by an LED flash and an additional element that could be either a LiDAR sensor or a microphone.

For the rest, there is not much else to appreciate apart from a USB-C connection and a dual speaker grill in its upper and lower part as we already saw in the current generation of the Xiaomi Mi 11.





Regarding the internal specifications of this equipment, most rumors suggest that a OLED panel with refresh rate up to 120Hz, the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and even a battery with 4500 mAh capacity along with a fast charge of up to 120W, almost nothing for the new Xiaomi beast that is close to becoming official.

