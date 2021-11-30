The Redmi Note 11 Series has finally left China although not for all markets. Redmi Note 11TThis is the name of Xiaomi’s new mid-range that promises to achieve a significant number of sales in India and other markets.

And is that The Redmi Note 11T has been the “Global” version of the Redmi Note 11 presented in China, incorporating a MediaTek processor, a screen capable of reaching 90Hz and a 50MP main camera.

Redmi Note 11T, features and price

In detail, the new Redmi Note 11T is presented together with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen capable of 90Hz. This also has a sampling rate of 240Hz, a FullHD + resolution and a 16MP embedded camera.

Inside, the Redmi Note 11T integrates a MediaTek Dimensity 810 accompanied by 4/6 / 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64 / 128GB of storage UFS 2.2. It should be noted that it also has the possibility of expanding its RAM by software by up to 3GB.

Beyond that, the Redmi Note 11T presented in India has a 50MP main camera, an 8MP wide angle and a 2MP secondary lens. It also has stereo speakers, 3.5mm jack connector, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1. Infrared IR port, X-axis vibration motor and a battery of 5,000mAh with 33W fast charge.

As far as price is concerned, the Redmi Note 11T will be available in three different variants: