The Toyota C-HR, one of the most successful models of the Japanese brand, undergoes changes for 2022. A new retrofit with which the Japanese increase the appeal of the hybrid crossover, just a year after another introduction of changes. Very interesting news that we tell you in detail.

The Toyota C-HR It is one of the most attractive models in the range of the Japanese manufacturer in Europe. So successful, that practically every year it receives a barrage of news to continue staying at the top of the sales rankings. The main reason the crossover has received an upgrade package that will hit dealerships early next year.

The new Toyota C-HR 2022 improves the exterior design section with a renewed range of colors for the body, highlighting the new ‘Amethyst’ paint, with the body bathed in an elegant dark shade of redwhile the windshield pillars, roof, antenna and rear spoiler are presented in a contrasting color, to choose between silver or black. In addition, the range of alloy wheels has also been renewed, premiering new 18-inch wheels.

The new Toyota C-HR 2022 C-LUB showcases a new sleeker exterior combination

The Toyota C-HR 2022 debuts technological equipment

At the range level, the C-HR 2022 debuts a new generation of the multimedia platform “Toyota Smart Connect”. The infotainment system has been remodeled completely, adopting new software that provides faster operation while also improving the interface and usability through a 8-inch, high-resolution touch screen. Engineers specializing in electronics have also incorporated a module of wireless updates, so you can receive improvements through the OTA system, “over the air”.

A platform with advanced connectivity services, and a new data communications module that allows the C-HR to be continuously connected to the Internet and thus receive the latest updates on continuous traffic information, so it does not prevent the connection with telephones and not needing these to “lend” mobile data. The navigation app also takes a step forward with 3D maps, road marking and showing the locations of fixed speed cameras. Among other novelties it also adds a voice assistant with natural language commands.

No changes in the mechanical range, orders will open in December and with a major restructuring of trim levels. Now the most basic level is known as “C-ENTER”, followed by the new more elegant “C-LUB”, the sporty “GR SPORT” and the “C-HIC” that crowns the offering with more luxurious finishes. The firm estimates that the latter will take the bulk of sales in Europe, standing out for the new combination in the interior, with one with a mixed upholstery of fabric and synthetic leather in black in contrast to the decoration of the dashboard with a metallic look.