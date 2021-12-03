New Raiders Collection Event Revealed In Apex Legends

EA and Respawn presented the next Apex Legends Collection Event, “Raiders”, which is for a limited time and will begin on December 7 running until December 21.

The event will feature the return of the fan-favorite Winter Express mode for the duration of the event, as well as legendary cosmetics and a new relic.

You can find a summary of all the activities that players can look forward to below:

Winter express – The beloved way of Apex legends He returns to give three squads a chance to stage their own robbery on the End of the World train. For the first time, legends will be able to choose their equipment before boarding the train.

– The beloved way of Apex legends He returns to give three squads a chance to stage their own robbery on the End of the World train. For the first time, legends will be able to choose their equipment before boarding the train. Collection Event Raiders – Players can unlock legendary event cosmetics for Valkyrie, She-wolf, Revenant, Bloodhound, Pathfinder, Wattson, and Wraith, all designed to bring out the pirate in each legend. Each skin has a complementary weapon in the collection or on the prize track. Not only will fans have the chance to earn 1,600 points per day with challenges that will be updated daily, but they will also find more extensive ones that will reward them with four unique badges if they are completed during the event. All of these challenges also stack with the Battle Pass, so you’ll be able to complete several at once.

Wattson Relic – Once players unlock the new set of 24 themed cosmetics for a limited time, they will receive Wattson’s electrical relic, the “Energy Reader”.

