Polk Audio continues to expand its catalog of domestic sound bars and they have just announced the launch of a new model that for the first time for the brand will bring with it the already popular Dolby Atmos surround audio system.

Its about Signa S4, a compact-looking device with the classic bar plus external subwoofer and that hides inside a total of 7 drivers, two of which are located pointing towards the ceiling to take care of the Dolby Atmos effects.





Polk Audio Signa S4, technical characteristics

Polk Audio Signa S4 Kind of team: Soundbar with wireless subwoofer Drivers: Tweeter = 2 x 1 “(25mm), Mid = 2 x 4.7 x 1.6” (120mm x 40mm), Center = 1x 1 “(25mm), Atmos = 2 x 2.6” (66mm) Supported formats: Dolby Atmos, Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Digital, MPEG-2 AAC, MPEG-4 AAC, Linear PCM （7.1ch), Bluetooth Connectivity: HDMI (eARC), optical, 3.5mm jack, Bluetooth, USB-A Hearing modes: Movie, Music, Night, Voice Adjust Dimensions: Bar: 1046 x 95 x 60mm, Subwoofer: 200 × 328 × 280mm Price: 349 euros

The bar also has a dedicated center channel With technology Voice Adjust of the manufacturer thanks to which they promise to offer sharper dialogue and focused that allow us to follow the plot in the movies theoretically without having to go up and down the volume every time there is some action on screen.





If what you are hearing are conventional or traditional 5.1 stereo sound tracks, the bar can digitally process them to simulate virtual surround sound which mimics Dolby Atmos, although presumably the result will be less spectacular than with tracks actually prepared for this purpose.

Regarding the subwoofer included In the package, it is of the wireless type, with a coverage radius of about 10 meters, has dimensions of 200 × 328 × 280mm and mounts a 6 inch woofer.

It also has a function to adjust the low frequency levels and together with the preconfigured modes of the bar, several different listening options are offered for cinema content, music or a night listening mode that attenuates the bass.





Regarding connectivity, we find port EARC compliant HDMI, optical digital, analog 3.5 mm jack, Bluetooth and an auxiliary USB for future updates.

Price and availability

The Polk Signa S4 soundbar already appears on the manufacturer’s website for Spain and will go on sale this December for a price of 349 euros.

More information | Polk Audio