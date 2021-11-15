New No Way Home poster and trailer tomorrow

Out of nowhere, the official account of Marvel Entertainment On Twitter, he shared a new poster for the upcoming movie by Spider-man which will be in theaters on December 17. In it we can see again indications of the villains that will appear in the film, such as Electro and Doctor Octopus, but the novelty is the appearance of Dr. Strange behind the back of the friendly neighbor, whose suit we can more closely appreciate.

At the same time, it was announced that a new trailer for the film will be available tomorrow, although a schedule is not specified. But here at Atomix we’ll let you know when you can see it.

Previously, we had already been presented with a very similar image, which had a mixed reception for fans. It seems that the designers wanted to correct the lack of elements in the previous version and this new poster raises a little more the hype that is already considerable, around the film.

On related topics Kristen Dunst denies her appearance in No Way Home and Tom Holland confirmed Jamie Foxx’s appearance in the film.

What crazy theories await us after tomorrow’s trailer?

Editor’s Note: This new poster looks rather like a second version of the previous one, which contained very little information, but still generated a lot of buzz because of the Green Goblin silhouette that could be seen in the distance. Good for Marvel who redeemed himself with this new image that integrates more visual elements.