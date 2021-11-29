Hybrid series for adults that mixes animated characters with real actors, and that pays tribute to the television series of the eighties and nineties.

The paper house comes to an end with the premiere of the second part of the fifth season on Netflix. On December 3 we will know the outcome of the most watched Spanish series in the world.

After being involved in a traffic accident with her boyfriend, Jolyne Cujoh is sentenced to 15 years in prison for falling into a trap. However, mysterious phenomena with surprising revelations will begin to happen in prison.

December 17: The Witcher (S2)

Season two of the popular series based on the novels and video games of the same name. Henry Cavill returns to play Geralt of Rivia, who this season is convinced that Yennefer lost his life in the Battle of Sodden, and must protect Princess Cirilla on her way to Kaer Morhen.

December 20: American Crime Story: The Lewinsky Affair

Third season of the popular true crime anthology series. In this case we find the story of the Monica Lewinsky scandal with Bill Clinton, based on the novel by Jeffrey Toobin.

December 22: Emily in Paris (T2)

Second season of the series Emily in Paris, with Emily already settled in the city of love. However, while she is still adjusting to French customs, she meets a boy in French class who makes her very nervous, but in turn arouses curiosity.

December 31: Cobra Kai (T4)

Fourth season of the popular martial arts series, where the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos team up to defeat the Cobra Kai. Whoever loses will have to hang up their gi.

December 31: Queer Eye (T6)

Queer Eye Season 6, in which its protagonists set up their base in Austin (Texas), and will transform the lives of Texans.

Other series coming to Netflix in December:

December 1st

Lost in Space (T3)

KayKo and Kokosh (T1-T2)

44 cats (T4)

December 2nd

Coyotes (T1)

Escalona (T1)

Jurassic World: Cretaceous Camp (T4)

December 3

December 7th

Run, dog, run! (T2)

Centauria (T2)

December 8

December 9

December 10

December 11

December 14th

A united family (T4)

Centella’s New Year (T1)

December 15

Elite short stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe

A Wonderful World (S2)

Fruits Basket (T1)

Masha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes (S1)

December 16

December 17

Married Farewell (T1)

Fast & Furious: Full-throttle Spies (S7)

Decembre 19th

What happened in Oslo (T1)

December 20th

Elite short stories: Samuel Omar

December 22th

How to load up on Christmas (T2)

December 23th

Elite short stories: Patrick

December 30

December 31st

Movies coming to Netflix in December 2021

December 1: The Power of the Dog

Phil Burbank is the owner of a farm that arouses fear in some and admiration in others. His brother and his wife return home with a child, and Phil is busy tormenting them, until he suddenly falls in love.

December 10: Unforgivable

Film starring Sandra Bullock in which, after getting out of the jail she entered after being accused of murder, she will have to return to a society that does not forgive her past and look for the little sister she had to abandon.

December 15: It was the hand of God

Sports movie set in Naples in the eighties. In it, Fabietto Schisa will meet Maradona, and a series of events will take him back to the city where he was born.

December 24: Don’t look up

One of the most anticipated films of the year. Starring Leonardo di Caprio and Jennifer Lawrence, both play two mediocre astronomers who try to warn humanity of an imminent risk: a huge comet that is going to destroy the Earth. But nobody believes them.

December 24: 1000 km from Christmas

Spanish comedy film in which Raúl is a boy to whom all the misfortunes of his life have happened at Christmas, and for that reason he hates when those dates arrive. This year he has to audit a nougat factory, and share a house with the village teacher.

Other movies coming to Netflix are:

December 1st

The Green Serpent (2021)

The Cleanse (2018)

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (2016)

Sparkle (2012)

Tokyo Godfathers (2003)

The Magi (2003)

Men in Black (1997)

Circus of Horrors (1960)

December 2nd

Single until Christmas (2021)

Where the truth hides (2021)

Cobalt Blue (2021)

The Music Tape (2021)

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas (2021)

Barbie: Big Dreams in the Big Apple (2021)

December 5th

Fantasy Island (2020)

Truth or Dare – Extended Version (2018)

6th of December

December 9

The Boy from Asakusa (2021)

December 10

Two (2021)

Anonymous (2021)

We are going home! (2021)

In an even better time (2021)

Blue Lips (2014)

December 15

Sniper: Assassin’s End (2020)

Greed (2019)

December 16

Christmas in California: City Lights (2021)

A Christmas in Nigeria (2021)

December 21

A not so cool Christmas (2021)

Dec. 24

December 26

Documentaries and reality shows coming to Netflix in December 2021

December 2nd

Colton comes out of the closet (S1)

6th of December

Voir: The keys to cinema in contemporary culture (T1)

December 9

É o amor: Singing with the Camargos

December 11

The glutton and the furry (T1)

December 15

Tampa: Golden Bay (T1)

December 20th

The Diary of the Future (S1)

December 25th