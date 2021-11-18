New Motorola Moto G200, the high-end that goes by Xiaomi and realme

Motorola just smashed the high-end by getting dangerously close to Xiaomi. The Moto G200 It is official and it arrives with a hardware very powerful at a low price. Motorola wants to rise from its ashes and everything shows us that it is doing very well. The new Motorola Moto G200 it’s a high-end with price content that is approaching, in features and price, to the economic high-end of realme or Xiaomi. It will be available for purchase very soon and it may be a good option for you.

Motorola Moto G200, a normal design with powerful hardware

The new design of the device It is nothing to write home about: Motorola has taken a smartphone from its catalog and has refurbished it with small details for this occasion. Even so, this is an attractive device that most users will like. Your module camera It is interesting and the centered Motorola logo differentiates it from the rest of its catalog.

The front is pretty standard, it has a flat screen and slim bezels. The lower one is thicker than we would like and for the front camera it uses a very standard centered hole.

The really interesting thing about this device is inside. Motorola has taken the most powerful processor of the moment, a very good screen, a decent camera and has included it in this Moto G200. The result is as follows:

6.8 inch screen: FullHD + resolution IPS LCD panel Refresh rate of 144 Hz

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+

8 GB of RAM

128 GB of internal storage

Triple rear camera: Main sensor 108 MP – f / 1.9 8 MP wide-angle sensor – f / 2.2 2 MP depth sensor

16 MP front camera

Fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm jack and USB C

Support for 5G networks, WiFi, NFC …

Battery 5,000 mAh with 33W fast charge

with 33W fast charge Android 11

This new high-end offers a Snapdragon 888+, one of the most powerful processors of the moment. The “plus” version offers a more advanced performance and higher efficiency, so this G200 you will have no problem running any game or application.

This Motorola Moto G200 has everything a user can expect from a high-end mobile. But the best thing is that it is not a 1,000 euro mobile and not 600 euros. Its fixed price for Europe is 449 euros, about 508 dollars to change. It stands at the same height as many high-end of Xiaomi, Redmi and realme.