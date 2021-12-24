A beautiful photograph of the Dark Knight and Catwoman comes with the special of The Batman of a specialized magazine in cinema.

With its new issue dedicated to The Batman, the British publication specialized in cinema Empire Magazine has released a photograph that gives us a new look at the Dark Knight and Catwoman.

This is a spread of content pages showing Robert Pattinson’s Batman standing in front of Zoe Kravitz’s Selina Kyle / Catwoman.

Take a look at this unpublished photograph of Batman and Catwoman:

A few days ago we shared an exclusive image that the same publication presented with Selina, and in the note that accompanies the image, Kravitz stated: “This is an origin story for Selina… It is the beginning of her discovery of who she is, beyond someone trying to survive. I think there is a lot of room to grow and I think we are seeing her become what I am sure will be the fatal woman. “

Under the direction of Matt Reeves, The Batman will star Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle / Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton / The Riddler, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot / The Penguin and John Turturro as the crime boss Carmine Falcone. There will also be Jeffrey Wright as Police Commissioner James Gordon, while Andy Serkis will play Alfred Pennyworth.

The premiere of The Batman to theaters is scheduled for March 4, 2022.

Source: Empire Magazine

