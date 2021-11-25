Mary, the adoptive sister of the original Batwoman, has made her formidable debut as the new Poison Ivy, and these images will tell you why.

The third season of Batwoman has seen the arrival of new versions of classic villains, such as Killer Croc, Mad Hatter and Poison Ivy, and of the latter new images have been released that give us a better look at the character.

The CW has published a series of photos for “Pick Your Poison”, the episode that ends the first half of the third season of Batwoman. Surprisingly, the chapter will show the confrontation between the Bat Team and Mary Hamilton (Nicole Kang), who has become the new incarnation of Poison Ivuy.

According to the chapter synopsis: “Double trouble. As Ryan’s (Javicia Leslie) family dynamic thickens, he also finds himself in the middle of a Bat Team showdown between Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Mary (Nicole Kang). Meanwhile, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) finds a new partner to do her bidding. Also starring Nick Creegan and Robin Givens. Holly Dale directs the episode written by Kelly Ota and Emily Alonso. “

“Pick Your Poison” will air on HBO Max beginning November 24. Take a look at the new promo images for the series:

