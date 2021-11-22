Project L is the name it receives the new title in development at Riot Games headquarters, creators of great games like League of Legends and Valorant. With this proposal, Riot Games promises a perfect netcode, a combat system distributed in teams of two and simple gameplay to get a quick taste of it. A few months ago it was confirmed that the title will not have a beta in 2021, and today Riot Games has clarified when we can play the title, as well as has unveiled new images of the project.

Tom Cannon, Senior Director and Executive Producer, Project L, has declared in a new Press release what are the objectives of the study with the game. According to Cannon, Project L’s goal is «develop a fighting game of the best possible quality so that the community can dedicate themselves to it, playing for years or even decades. Palace things go slow, and we don’t want to rush«. In the same way, he assures that, although they have advanced a lot, «we will not release the game in 2021 or 2022“, so that we will have to wait a long time before you can test it.

Project L promises lower latency than LoL and Valorant

Tom Cannon also assures us that title trailer is going from strength to strength. As the director develops, «Project L is still in the development phase, that is, in the phase where we study different options and discover what is more fun«. Secondly, account that with Project L «we’ll start with rollback network code as a base, and add pre-existing Riot technology like RiotDirect, which does a great job of minimizing latency for League of Legends and VALORANT.«.

Riot games promises to keep us informed regarding the development of Project L. The last time they spoke to us about the title, the company decided they would remain silent until further notice. However, plans have changed and, according to Tom Cannon, «We promise to publish our news at least twice during the next year. You will have more news at the beginning of the second half of 2022«.