The sequel to A Plague Tale Innocence It was shown for the first time at E3 2021, more specifically during the joint Xbox and Bethesda conference. But after a long time without news of this new title from Asobo Studio, a few days ago we were able to enjoy a gameplay trailer where we saw how the main characters Hugo and Amicia have returned in a new adventure to survive, as well as the swarm of rats.

Although, for all the fans who were left wanting more, Asobo studio has revealed new images of A Plague Tale Requiem, thus showing us a new look at what the new adventure of the two brothers, Amicia and Hugo, will be like, through different places that they will resume and will make us move forward based on the events that occurred during the first installment.

A Plague Tale Requiem will be on Xbox Game Pass outbound

After their first award-winning adventure, Amicia and Hugo embark on a new and intense search for hope as they are haunted by a terrible curse. Sacrifice your innocence to save the one you love the most, facing the brutality of a world crumbling under a sea of ​​teeth and claws.

The release date of A Plague Tale Requiem has not yet been specified, but we know that it will be available at some point throughout the next year 2022, thus reaching Xbox Series X | S and PC, in addition to being available in the catalog of the Microsoft’s successful service, Xbox Game Pass, on the same day it was launched.