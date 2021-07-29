New Huawei P50 the most powerful camera!

, the two are launched withand the flagship processorof. But the most shocking thing is the fort of: an impressive camera.

Despite US sanctions on Huawei, which have hampered the company’s ability to produce its devices, the launch of the Huawei P50 series it was held at a presentation event.

Huawei Does It Again: The P50 Series Introduces The Most Powerful Camera

The cameras of the P50 series might be its most interesting feature, in a two circular chamber design, the P50 Pro has four rear cameras: a main 50-megapixel, 64-megapixel telephoto with 3.5x optical zoom, a 40-megapixel monochrome and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide.

For his part, P50 has a very similar camera design, but with one less lens. The P50 has a 50 megapixel main camera, a 12 megapixel telephoto lens with a 5x optical zoom and a 13 megapixel ultrawide. They both have cameras for 13 megapixel selfies.

Features of Huawei P50 series

The P50 and P50 Pro use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 processor, according to the specification sheets on the company’s site. But, a version of the P50 Pro with Huawei’s Kirin 9000 processor.

The P50 Pro is available with 8 or 12 GB of RAM with up to 512 GB of internal storage, while the P50 it is available with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

The Huawei P50 Pro has a 6.6-inch OLED screen and 120 Hz 1228p, while the P50 has a slightly smaller screen, OLED 6.5-inch 90Hz 1224p.

The P50 Pro has a 4,360 mAh battery, compared to a 4,100 mAh battery in the P50. Both with fast wired charging at 66 W, and the P50 Pro can be charged wirelessly at 50 W. They are IP68 rated for dust and water resistance.

Huawei P50 Series Availability

Huawei, introduced the P50 Pro with an initial price of 5,988 yuan, which translates into 927 dollars, around 18,500 Mexican pesos at the exchange rate; this for a model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and will go on general sale in China on August 12.

Huawei says early models will ship with their processor Kirin 9000, and Qualcomm models will continue at the end of the year. The P50 It has an initial price of 4,488 yuan, equivalent to 695 dollars, that is, just under 14,000 Mexican pesos at the exchange rate. This model with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, and will go on sale in September.

Huawei has not shared when the presentation of the P50 series, outside of china or when it will be available, but we will be waiting to share it.