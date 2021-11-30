Hisense’s ‘Laser TV’ concept was materialized this year, being a mix between projector and 4K smart TV. The firm has finally taken the step, and welcomes this product in our country with the Trichroma 100L9 Laser.

This short throw projector has a 100-inch screen, included in the same package. Below these lines we leave you with the technical specifications of the Laser Trichroma 100L9.

Hisense Laser Trichroma 100L9

Hisense Laser Trichroma 100L9 Kind of team Short throw projector, DLP technology Light source triple laser up to 25,000 hours Resolution 3,840 x 2,160p 4K UHD Brightness 3,000 ANSI Lumens Dynamic contrast 2,000,000: 1 Speakers Sonic display up to 40W Connectivity HDMI 2.1 with eRC, HDMI 2.0, Bluetooth, USB 3.0, USB 2.0, headphone out, AV composite

The mix between projector and Smart TV





Since its announcement, the firm has launched several models in the United States, but it has not been until now that it has confirmed the arrival of this product in Spain. And it is that as well we have mentioned, It is a short throw 4K projector that includes a 100-inch screen.

As stated by Hisense, the Trichroma 100L9 Laser is capable of reproducing 107% of the BT.2020 space, something it can do thanks to its triple laser technology. This causes the light to be emitted through three independent light sources that produce red, green, and blue sub-pixels.

In addition to having 4K resolution, the projector supports HDR10, HLG and Dolby Atmos. Its screen also incorporates ALR (Ambient Light Rejection) technology. This makes the reflection of light towards the user to be done selectively, offering a good image in all kinds of lighting conditions.

The panel is also of the sonic type, incorporating behind it an array of thousands of audio units and making ‘the sound come from the screen itself’, with an audio power of up to 40 W.

Among other outstanding specifications, the projector has a brightness of up to 3,000 lumens, with a dynamic contrast of 2,000,000: 1. In addition, it has the VIDAA U4 operating system, which allows the user to download multiple applications and enjoy streaming content. The projector also has HDMI 2.1 connections with eARC, USB and Bluetooth.

Price and availability

The firm has not yet offered details on when it will be possible to get the Trichroma 100L9 Laser or the price at which it will go on the market, so we will have to be attentive to learn more about it.

