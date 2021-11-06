Next November 11, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will be released, being a very complete edition that will include the remasters of GTA III, Vice City and San Andreas, something that we thought would never happen. Now, just 5 days after its launch, the Microsoft Store Has revealed new images of GTA Trilogy Remastered, showing us more evidence of what this long-awaited trilogy will look like that we could already check a little in its first gameplay trailer.

We remind you that in addition to the digital edition, GTA Trilogy Remastered will have a physical edition which will hit the market on December 7 for Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch. In addition, this trilogy will also reach mobile devices in 2022. Now, we leave you with the new images of GTA Trilogy Remastered.

Three iconic cities, three epic stories. Play the genre-defining classics of the original Grand Theft Auto trilogy: Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas updated for a new generation, now with general enhancements. Ready to enjoy?