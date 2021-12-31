It has been more than a month since the Elden Ring beta, but they keep emerging new leaked content gameplays of that network test. That is, areas that could not be reached without breaking the game, but that is not a problem for dataminers. They have managed to enter the Castle of Storms, which would go right after the end of the beta, so it is content sensitive to possible spoilers.

Once the important boss was finished at the gates of Castle of Storms, the Elden Ring beta ended, but somehow they managed to overcome that barrier and access the castle. Not only that, have discovered two different routes, one through the main gate and one through a rear path. The final destination, also captured, would be the zone in which you fight with Golden godrick, lord of the castle and boss who could be seen in one of the game’s trailers.

Quiet, beyond seeing the scenarios, no spoilers possibleas they are completely empty. The Godrick mime is simply a hollow cloak with no function whatsoever, as this is content that was not available in beta. Take a look at one of the first routes filtered through the main gate of the castle.

This other gameplay chooses a back path instead, equally interesting to see the scenery design and art of eFromSoftware.

Finally, the area where he will fight Godrick soon, completely empty, yes. There is still more content on this YouTube channel, in case you want to keep an eye on it.

Elden Ring will finally go on sale next February 25, 2022 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC, apart from PlayStation consoles.