Apple TV + will receive the reboot of “Fraggle Rock” in its original catalog on January 21.

The Apple TV + library continues to grow, this time with new content for the whole family. After several rounds of series and big-budget movies more focused on an adult audience, Apple will also bet to continue strengthening its offer of family programs. AND one of his main bets is “Fraggle Rock”, one of Jim Henson’s best known franchises.

“Fraggle Rock” is a television classic that was originally broadcast in the 1980s, but whose stories continued to be transmitted through time. And Apple wants to give it even more strength with a reboot of the series, after having published the short films “Fraggle Rock: Rock On” in its catalog.

At the time, Apple announced that it would become the home of all past and future episodes of “Fraggle Rock.” It was then that they also announced the arrival of the short films, which were recorded using chromas in makeshift studios during confinement. Now come “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock”, that It will premiere on Apple TV + on January 21, 2022.

Unlike short films, Back to the Rock will once again feature physical settings where the Fraggles can tell their stories to families around the world. Specifically, there will be 13 episodes told in his magical cave in which we will see the original characters, Gobo, Musi, Rosi, Dudo and Bombo, along with new ones that will appear throughout the series.

Tom Hanks’s “Finch” is the premiere of a most popular movie on Apple TV +

With “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock”, Apple TV + continues to increase its catalog of originals for all audiences. With blockbusters like “Foundation” to “The Morning Show”, and contents for the little ones like “Fraggle Rock” or “Peanuts”, there are already series and movies for all kinds of tastes.

