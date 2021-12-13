However, there are several criticisms for monopoly that this software has received and that point directly to its developer, Microsoft . Now it is the creator of the Vivaldi proposal who has publicly attacked the behavior of the Redmond firm. It lists it as hostile to the user and potentially illegal at the business level with Edge . One of the main reasons for this accusation is derived from the behavior of the operating system when defining the default browser.

Are you using Ubuntu 21.04? Update the version as soon as possible

It is precisely for all this that the software giant Microsoft has not wanted to lose ground in this regard by launching its new version of Edge. This replaces the original that originally launched alongside Windows 10 but how little a success it had. The new revision of the program focuses on the same rendering engine as the popular Chrome and tries to find a place in the market.

We have already commented to you throughout these last weeks that Microsoft was making it very difficult to change the default web browser in Windows 11. In fact, it has taken certain measures to block third-party software that carried out this movement. Hence, the creator of Vivaldi, Von Tetzchner, points out that Microsoft is working hard to make users stop downloading Vivaldi and other similar programs.

Be careful when downloading Notepad ++, it could infect your PC

We have already commented on many occasions how advisable it is to download the software from our computer directly from its official website. There are many pages that offer us programs of all kinds for direct download, but they are not always all the reliable ones that we would like. This is because sometimes we can find additional unwanted elements, as is now the case with a well-known text editor.

Malicious Notepad ++ installers detected contain StrongPity malwarehttps://t.co/bsqgtI0qoY

Always download NotePad ++ from the official site:https://t.co/gtKmhS9WMW pic.twitter.com/lVcjwRrhHW – elhacker.NET (@elhackernet) December 11, 2021

We tell you all this because at the moment a series of Malicious copies of the popular Notepad ++ editor. From what has been seen, these contain the malware known as StrongPity, something that we can avoid by downloading the program from its official website.

This long-awaited feature comes to the Epic Games Store

Considered one of the main competitors of the well-known pc game store Steam, the Epic Games Store does not stop growing and evolving. In fact, as we have recently learned, its developers have implemented a feature that users have been waiting for a long time.

Although simple, the new element of the game store will surely be very useful when it comes to make our purchases. This is the usual trolley that we find in most online stores, whatever the field they are. This element will allow us accumulate new products before final payment instead of going through the entire purchase process, one by one.

To finish, we will tell you that one of the most used Ubuntu versions it is near the end of its useful life. This is something that has already been officially announced by its developer Canonical. To give us an idea of ​​what we are saying, we must know that the version of Ubuntu 21.04 will reach the end of its useful life next month, specifically the January 20, 2022. Therefore, if you have this version of Linux installed on your PC, the best thing you can do is update to a later version.

Ubuntu 21.04 was released less than eight months ago in April 2021 and is powered by the Linux 5.11 kernel. But not be a long term support version or LTS, Ubuntu 21.04 only receives software and security updates for nine months.