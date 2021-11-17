The celebration of the 20th anniversary of Xbox does not stop reporting good news for users of the brand. Yesterday, during the celebration of the event on this important date, the company announced important news, such as the announcement of up to 70 new backward compatible games.

However, the highlight of the night was for Halo Infinite, as 343 Industries confirmed that the multiplayer beta of the title is now available worldwide, even causing the Xbox Store servers to saturate. Now, it is the turn of the customization of the consoles, since A new dynamic background has arrived on Xbox Series as a reason for the 20th anniversary.

New Dynamic Background Comes to Xbox Series for 20th Anniversary Reason

As we can see thanks to Tom warren, Xbox 360 Dynamic Background has arrived on Xbox Series, which will undoubtedly be a sea of ​​nostalgia for those users who had this great console. If a few days ago a new dynamic background had arrived with the 20th anniversary as a reason, now the brand brought us back the design seen on its second console.

To be able to set this new dynamic background on your Xbox Series consoles, you just have to go to Settings> Personalization> My background> Dynamic backgrounds, and from there you can choose any of the dynamic backgrounds that are currently available.

What do you think of this new dynamic background? We read you in comments.