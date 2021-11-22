home News Gaming New trailer for DNF Duel, by the creators of Guilty Gear and Dragon Ball FighterZ

New DNF Duel Trailer, By The Creators Of Guilty Gear And Dragon Ball FighterZ
1 A new preview of DNF Duel has been presented, the project behind Arc System Works; creators of the Guilty Gear saga and the successful Dragon Ball FighterZ.
Dungeon Fighter Online It’s a multiplayer RPG with beat ’em up elements, DNF Duel part of that universe created by Neople, a subsidiary of NEXON. This Korean studio will join the Japanese studio Arc System Works Co to develop a new fighting saga.

The advance of DNF Duel It lasts only 50 seconds but in it you can see characters like Striker or Ranger. As well as some moments between cinematics and gameplay.

The game has not yet confirmed its release date or on which devices it will be available.



