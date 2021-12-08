Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will enjoy a second year of expansions, making Valhalla the game with the most post-launch content in the franchise. Unlike Origins or Odyssey, Valhalla does not end the Eivor story at the end of the campaign mode, but continues further thanks to the release of new expansions. At the moment, we can already embark on new adventures in Ireland and Paris, but it seems that sooner rather than later we will have new content that will provide us with new adventures from the hand of our beloved Eivor.

Although, more than a month ago, the well-known and reliable leaker j0nathan revealed the name and first details of the new Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok expansion, which would fit in with the latest leak provided by the well-known Tom henderson. Apparently, this same month of December, Ubisoft would launch a new DLC for Valhalla, that could be announced at The Game Awards 2021 event.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Upcoming DLC ​​Could Set In A Mythological Location, According To A New Leak

On the other hand, we have the most important part of this new leak, and that is that a Massive expansion for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla coming next March 2022. This new expansion that looks like it would be the leaked Dawn of Ragnarok, would have a duration around 40 hours and a ‘God of War’ style, which we intuit refers to the setting of this new expansion that has already been rumored that it will take us to a well-known mythological place.