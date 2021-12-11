Horizon Forbidden West released surprising new details about its history and the video game. We tell you everything below.

Since it was announced, Horizon Forbidden West became one of the most anticipated PlayStation exclusive video games. Recently, through the company blog, new news about this incredible world were unveiled that will be presented to us from 2022.

If you recall, the title trailers featured a beach full of ferocious machines. In the second part of her adventure, Aloy will find all kinds of settlements with a great variety of functions. According to the developers of Guerrilla Games, these settlements feel like one more character due to the large number of characteristics that could be printed on this occasion. In addition, they serve to better know and understand life in this post-apocalyptic universe.

“When touring Forbidden West, nothing can be out of place. The Guerrilla Living Worlds team works on those aspects that make the game world full of authenticity and life: the tribes, settlements and their inhabitants. Everything we do in the world has a purpose ”, Espen Sogn explained. For the title to work perfectly, it was a teamwork with those responsible for the narrative. Without a doubt, this sequel has many challenges; one of them is the Tenakth, a new society of brutal warriors that, in turn, is divided into three clans.

Big news at Horizon Forbidden West

Annie Kitain, senior screenwriter for Guerrilla, also revealed details about the incorporation of the Utaru. It is an agrarian society that feels a great connection with the land around it. “At the beginning of a project, we think a lot about each tribe that we are going to meet. What are their conflicts, how do they fit into the story, and how do they interact with the world around them. Take the Tenakth, for example. Many of their beliefs are influenced by the ancient ruins of the Forbidden West and, unlike other tribes, are made up of three distinct clans. Their shared history, convictions, disputes, all of this is important to develop the characters that Aloy will meet on her journey.

“The Living World team does a fantastic job, and it’s great to see it all come together. Each tribe starts out with a ton of ideas, then translates into these amazing settlements. Like the Utaru, who were envisioned as an agrarian society that is deeply connected to the land around them. Once the tribe is in the game and the Living World team has worked their magic, you’re walking the fields of Utaru, interacting with them, and you think, ‘wow, they did it.’ Now this tribe feels real ”, Annie commented.

The exclusive video game for PlayStation 4 and 5 will be released on February 18, 2022 and it is in presale here.