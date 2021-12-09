New comic reveals important detail about Luke Skywalker

On Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Luke Skywalker dropped out of training Jedi with Yoda on Dagobah with the hopes of rescuing Han Solo and Leia in Cloud City, but when we saw him again in the Return of the Jedi, his powers had increased considerably. Now, thanks to a new comic, we already know why.

The new comics of Star wars have returned to the origins of the franchise, and as a result of this, we have had new details about the character of Luke. On Star Wars # 19, it is explained that the Empire I was looking for underground chambers with relics Jedi, so Luke He decides to venture out himself and comes across a holocron inside one of these chambers. By using your skills from the Strength to open the device, Luke is greeted with a picture of Yoda.

The comic ends right with this scene, but it is easy to understand that it was thanks to these images that allowed him to Luke keep going with your training. Surely in the next comic we will have more details about it, but at least we already know how he became so strong in this period of time.

Editor’s note: It’s a shame Disney massacred Luke’s character in the new trilogy, but at least we had “that” scene in The Mandalorian that redeemed him. Hopefully these new comics do the iconic Jedi justice.

