The saga has disappeared from PlayStation 3.

Throughout all these years it has been possible to see how Sony has been launching various franchises and exclusive licenses on its consolesSome are still with new releases today such as Ratchet & Clank while others like Sly Cooper can only dream of a possible return. And in this second group we can find Twisted Metal, one of the oldest sagas on PlayStation that has not launched a new title since 2012.

It must be said that the case of Twisted Metal is one of the most curious in the history of PlayStation, since, despite having enormous importance within the company, especially for being work of the original creator of God of War, David Jaffe, the saga has been completely forgotten with the arrival of PlayStation 4, being one of its most prominent appearances in recent years that of PlayStation All Stars Battle Royale, which already indicates that has not been in good health lately. And despite this, it seems that its protagonists have taken vitamins.

Twisted Metal could be back from the creators of Destruction AllStars

Recently it has been learned that Lucid Games would be making an unannounced game for PS5 with an IP considered triple A and the first flagship within the Japanese company. This information has come to us through the Linkedin profile of Drew Williams-Rostron, who is the technical game designer in the studio that in recent years have been the developers of Destruction AllStars, one of the exclusives of the first year of PS5.

This has been linked to Reports from earlier this year claim that Lucid Games would have taken over the reins of developing a Twisted Metal title, which according to rumors, it would be a free game that would arrive next 2023. This would be done with the objective of taking advantage of the commercial pull of the television series based on this license that would be launched around the same dates.

It is worth mentioning that here are two points to take into account, the first of them being the fact that Sony has not confirmed anything or made any kind of statement about it, so this information should be taken with a grain of salt until then. In the same way, It is not the first time that the name of Lucid Games comes out in relation to the development of a Sony game, since recently there was talk of a WipEout for PS5 and PSVR 2.

