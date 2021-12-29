“Real Madrid CF communicates that our players Courtois, Valverde, Camavinga and Vinicius Jr. have tested positive for COVID-19,” the white club announced in a statement posted on their social networks.

Previously, the FC Barcelona made known the positive cases to the covid by Ousmane Dembélé, Samuel Umtiti and Gavi, so the Catalan club already accumulates six infected players.

“The players O. Dembélé, Umtiti and Gavi have tested positive for Covid-19 in the PCR tests carried out on the squad,” the Catalan club detailed in a statement.

“The players are in good health and are isolated at home“added Barcelona.

Two other French players and the Spanish midfielder join Jordi Alba, Daniel Alves and Clement Lenglet, leaving the team trained by Xavi Hernández with six casualties before Sunday’s game against RCD Mallorca, for the resumption of LaLiga after the break in December.

And LaLiga continues?

According to the criteria established by the Spanish Federation and LaLiga, a match will be suspended when the affected team does not have at least 13 players available, of which five must be from the first team.

With these terms, the game that Atlético de Madrid and the Rayo Vallecano, since the latter has up to 17 infected players, as reported by the Spanish sports press, which makes it the most affected team in the first division of the Iberian nation.