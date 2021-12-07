Alexa on the Amazon Echo, is one of the most adaptive inventions that can be found today, and it is that practically, every week it adds new functions, such as augmented reality in video calls.

New features are now available that will allow you to blend it into your daily life, from keeping track of your music if someone calls, to creating much simpler routines.

Follow me music with Alexa

If you find yourself listening to music in your bedroom and moving into your living room, you can switch your music playback to another Echo device and play exactly where you left off.

You just have to tell Alexa “Alexa pause” and say the command on another device “Alexa, resume music here”, so it will continue playing.

If you’re in your room, but want to go to the living room, just say “Alexa, move my music to the living room” to continue listening on all the enabled and configured devices you have.

You can also take your favorite playlist with you when you leave the house with your Echo Buds, just connect them to your phone and say “Alexa, move my music here” and voila, you will continue listening to your music.

Photo: Amazon

Presence routines with Alexa

Now, to make each routine that much better, the new Echo devices have ultrasound motion detection, so they can issue alerts between devices.

These will be reflected between nearby devices to turn on lights or play music when each Alexa device detects motion, a totally helpful feature.

In order to activate this function, it is necessary to do the following

Open your Alexa app, then in routines and add routine, set the name of the routine Then go to “when this happens” and select “smart home There you can select any fourth generation device and activate the function Later, choose when you want it to be active, from specific times and days

Photo: Amazon

Augmented reality function

Without leaving aside a technology that is increasingly used by various devices, now the Echos can apply augmented reality effects to make Alexa-Alexa video calls more entertaining.

When you join meetings or video calls from your smartphone, you can activate different effects with the options menu that they will provide, so that each video call with Echo has a unique touch.

You can also touch the “smiley face” icon when on an Alexa call to add short animated reactions, from hearts, laughter, confetti and much more, these will keep updated over time.