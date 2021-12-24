Microsoft has not wanted to miss its good monthly habit of revealing what will be the next video games that will be received by all those who are subscribed to Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate thanks to the service Games With Gold.

The titles that will arrive in January 2022 There are a total of four, among which there are two that were published at the time on Xbox One and another two that correspond to the Xbox 360 catalog. What most of them agree on is that you will have action to give and take, so let’s take a look at everything to come.

Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S games free in January 2022

NeuroVoider (valued at 13.99 euros): available from January 1 to 31. The first is an action RPG that takes us to a futuristic world in which we will not stop deal shots to hordes of vigilante robots using the two sticks of the controller to do so.

using the two sticks of the controller to do so. Aground (valued at 14.99 euros): available from January 16 to February 15. Despite its pixel-art touch, this title hides an extensive adventure in which the objective will be digging endlessly to gather materials that serve to manufacture objects and new technologies that allow travel to other planets.

Xbox 360 games free in January 2022