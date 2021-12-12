Netflix’s 11 biggest flops: from ‘Marco Polo’ to ‘Cowboy Bebop’

The recent cancellation of ‘Cowboy Bebop’ has once again reminded us that not all are joys for Netflix, since over the years it has had various failures in their television bets. Next we are going to review the biggest fiascos of the platform in commercial terms, since that does not necessarily mean that they are bad series, but that they simply fell well short of what the streaming company expected of them.

‘AJ and the Queen’

A series co-created by RuPaul beside Michael Patrick King, showrunner for many years of ‘Sex and the City’. In this case, nothing suggests that the budget could have skyrocketed as much as in other productions on the platform, so its cancellation less than two months after its premiere makes it clear that ‘AJ and the Queen’ was a great disappointment for the company. platform.

‘Away’

A science fiction series starring the double Oscar winner Hilary swank and with clear plans for a second season. ‘Away’ was also one of the most expensive Netflix series with an estimated cost of six million dollars per episode, something that weighed against it so that it was canceled even two months after its premiere.

‘Cowboy Bebop’

{“videoId”: “x8543ar”, “autoplay”: true, “title”: “‘Cowboy Bebop’, trailer with Spanish subtitles for the Netflix series”}

The latest great Netflix fiasco has also been the first since the platform gives audience data every week. That likely precipitated the early downfall of this popular anime adaptation. There are several reasons that explain why ‘Cowboy Bebop’ did not connect with the public and the platform decided to cancel it so quickly.

‘The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance’

Some may be surprised to see here a series much loved by both critics and audiences, at least by those who saw it. The agony was long, because it took Netflix more than a year to announce that it would not have a second season – perhaps a tactic to arouse the least hatred possible? -. There was no official pronunciation on the reason for the cancellation of ‘The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance’, but a source connected to the platform confessed to The Hollywood Reporter that it had been “a disappointment face“…

‘Misplaced’

Chuck lorre is the man behind such popular series as ‘Two and a Half Men’ or ‘The Big Bang Theory’, but his first collaboration for Netflix with Kathy bates As a protagonist, he did not live up to expectations. With a first season released in two runs of ten episodes each, the platform confirmed its cancellation just over a month after the premiere of the second.

‘Girlboss’

2017 was the year that cancellations began to spread on Netflix. One of the victims was this series created by Kay cannon, highly sought after at that time thanks to the film saga ‘Pitching the note’, and starring Britt robertson, who shortly before had led ‘Tomorrowland’ with George Clooney. It took just two months for the platform to decide to get rid of it, being the first comedy of hers to suffer that fate.

‘Jupiter’s Legacy’

{“videoId”: “x80goaa”, “autoplay”: false, “title”: “‘Jupiter’s Legacy’, trailer with Spanish subtitles for the Netflix superhero series”}

Netflix bet very strongly on Mark Millar a few years ago and everything indicates that he has already had to regret it. The huge fiasco of ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’, a very expensive series – it was said that the first cost ended up costing a whopping 200 million dollars – that did not hook the public, hence they chose to get rid of it less than a month after its premiere.

‘The irregular ones’

Another major Netflix failure in 2021 was this reinvention of the universe of Sherlock Holmes which came just a few months after ‘Enola Holmes’ swept the platform. ‘The Irregular’ could not replicate that success and quickly deflated, leading to its cancellation just weeks after its release.

‘Marco Polo’

It may sound strange that it includes a series that was renewed for a second season later and not before it was released, but the platform was known for not canceling its series at that time. The problem here is that they had already accumulated losses of 200 million dollars only because of ‘Marco Polo’, so the streaming platform reached an agreement with The Weinstein Co. so that the thing would stay there.

‘Seven Seconds’

It was initially sold as an anthology in which each season would present and solve a different story, also having the incentive of being the new series of Veena Sud after developing the American remake of ‘The Killing’. That did not prevent Netflix from opting to cancel it and convert it into a miniseries just a month and a half after its premiere. At least at the Emmys it brought joy to the company, as Regina King won the award for best actress in a limited series.

‘The Get Down’

The musical series of Baz Luhrmann It was very expensive, estimating a cost of 120 million dollars for the 11 episodes that were released over two batches – it was the first Netflix series to be launched that way. The operation was so bad that ‘The Get Down’ became the first series on the platform to be canceled after a single season.

