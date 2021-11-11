Netflix has taken a step forward so that all its contents are seen much better on a television series, although it is a stepwise change and will be completed in the long term.

Although Netflix is ​​the streaming service with the largest amount of offer in its catalog, it is not the first when it comes to image quality on certain devices, at least if we compare it with Disney plus, Apple TV or HBO Max.

While the user community has been asking Netflix to start using the H.265 Codec versus the H.264 it has been using in FullHD, now the company has taken a step forward and it will start using the AV1 codec on certain TVs, after its first installation on Android mobile phones.

It is a feature that, among other advances, improves playback lag by 2% and avoids those annoying quality drops during playback by up to 38%, although at the moment its main enemy is that it is a codec that is only compatible with a small series of televisions, although it is expected that it will normalize in the coming years.

In the press release in which Netflix talks about this important step in content playback, they comment that it could be taken advantage of not only on certain televisions but also on PS4 Pro.

They add that they are working with external partners to enable more and more devices for AV1 streaming.



Get a 50% discount on the monthly subscription of HBO Max Spain forever. Only until November 30.

It should be clarified that it is a technology that will be promoted in the long term, and at the moment they are only including it in a series of popular movies and series What The Money Heist.

And it is that in an environment of streaming services in which there is increasing competition, it is not only important to differentiate yourself in the catalog, especially with your own productions that cannot be seen anywhere else, but also in the quality of reproduction given that the user always wants to have the best possible viewing experience.