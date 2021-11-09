The enormous success of ‘The Squid Game’ made it inevitable that the Korean series of Netflix had a second season. However, its creator Hwang Dong-hyuk He initially claimed that it was not a priority for him. It seems that things have changed, since he has just confirmed that there will be a second season and that he is already planning the story of it.

More details

Dong-hyuk has not yet wanted to reveal many details of what is to come in the second season of ‘The Squid Game’, but he has promised that “Gi-hun will return and do something for the world“Considering the end of the first season, it was clear that the character played by Lee Jung-jae.

Of course, Dong-hyuk already announced a few days ago that in the second season he would like to delve into the story of the game’s leader, the detective who investigates what is happening and the mysterious player recruiter. That would mean that both Lee Byung-hun What Wi Ha-joon and Gong Yoo they would also return for the second season.

The great question that remains is when we will be able to see a series accompanied by both success and controversy. Recall that the first season took many years to materialize, so the wait could still be quite long …