Netflix just made the official renewal from ‘Outer Banks’ for a third season. The success of the previous two led to think that it was only necessary to make it official, but the truth is that in recent weeks the rumors of cancellation that had already been accompanying the series for several months had increased.

The wait was worth it

Created by Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke, ‘Outer Banks’ tells the story of teenagers from North Carolina who discover a terrible secret that leads them to start an incredible adventure and search for a treasure that even ends up with them in the Bahamas.

It is surprising that Netflix has waited so long to announce the renewal of the series, since its second season became the most watched on the platform for several weeks when it premiered back in July. Surely there would be some problem with the contract of some of those involved and it has taken time to fix it.

Brothers Pate and Burke will return as showrunners for the new batch of ‘Outer Banks’ episodes, while Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Drew Starkey and Charles Esten They will continue to lead the cast. In addition, Carlacia Grant, an actress who appeared on a recurring basis in the second season, became a regular cast member of the series.