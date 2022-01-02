Ricky Gervais is back for his third season of ‘After Life’ that already has a new trailer before his next premiere on Netflix, announced for January 14, the day that the six episodes of the bittersweet British drama about grief and depression will be uploaded.





Loss and grief therapy

Set in the small fictional town of Tambury, the series follows Tony, a local newspaper writer whose life changes after the death of his wife from cancer. As he continues to struggle with immense pain, Tony begins to realize that making other people feel good is what can give him hope and a reason to live. After all, every ending is a new beginning.

The Netflix original series is from Derek Productions and has been created, written and directed by Gervais, who also works with Duncan Hayes as executive producers. Before this new trailer, Netflix had put out a precious little preview with the character walking his dog to the rhythm of a Queen song.

The cast of ‘After Life’ includes Penelope Wilton, Ashley Jensen, Tom Basden, Tony Way, David Earl, Joe. Wilkinson, Kerry Godliman, Jo Hartley and Diane Morgan, David Bradley, Peter Egan, Ethan Lawrence, Colin Hoult and Michelle Greenidge. This season’s guest stars include: Kath Hughes Tim Key, Dave Hill, Wendy Albiston, Ricky Grover, Ben Hull, Cole Anderson-James and Kate Robbins.