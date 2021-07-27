With the premiere of series such as The Witcher, Castlevania and other video game adaptations, it seems that Netflix would have done with the adaptation of one of the most famous and influential brands in the industry, Pokemon. The surprise is that it will not be an animated series, but a live action series which would be in charge of Joe Henderson (Lucifer) as screenwriter and showrunner.

According to the magazine Variety, who has leaked the news, the series is still in very early stages of production. Therefore, it does not yet have an estimated release date or details regarding its history, characters or cast.

Seeing the international success of the live-action Detective Pikachu movie and Henderson’s good work making Lucifer one of the most popular series on the on-demand video platform, the match seems ideal. Still, there are many details that are still unknown and Pokémon fans will be eager to know. Like where or when will the story take place? Will it have something to do with Detective Pikachu? or will it be a new adaptation of the adventures of Ash Ketchum and his friends?

At the moment, it is early to try to answer all these questions, we will have to keep waiting to know the first details of this Netflix and Pokémon production. Meanwhile, fans of the brand can spend time enjoying Pokémon Unite, the Pokémon MOBA for Nintendo Switch and PC, and, later, Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shining Pearl, remakes of the Nintendo DS originals that will come to Nintendo Switch at the end of the year.