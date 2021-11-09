It is now possible to access Netflix games through the App Store (if you have a subscription, of course).

A few days ago, Netflix announced the official arrival of the first games that are now part of the subscription to the service. For the same monthly fee that already includes series and movies on the platform, it would now also be possible to access a selection of mobile games. The big drawback of this change is that they were only available on Android, at least until now.

The approach with which Netflix has launched into this market is somewhat peculiar, since they use Google’s own application store to distribute the games. The Netflix app only serves as a shortcut, from which we can choose the game we want to access, but which will redirect us to the Play Store to download it. When we have done it, it will only be necessary to log in with the Netflix account in the game.

It is precisely for this reason that now they have had no problems when it comes to bringing their games also to iOS. And it is that, from now on, in countries like Spain, it is possible to access games like “Stranger Things: 1984”, “Card Blast” or the official game of Strager Things 3 with our subscription, although in this case we will have to go through the App Store, as in Android it is necessary to go through the Play Store.

Netflix launches its game service on Android, which will “soon” be compatible with the iPhone

With this peculiar procedure, Netflix should be able to stop Apple from retaliating. After all, the Netflix app has not become a video game download platform, but rather offers direct access for us to find them in the App Store like any other game. The big difference is that only Netflix subscribers will be able to access them.

