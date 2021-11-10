The streaming movie and series giant will launch its new feature this week in the United States, Canada and some Spanish-speaking countries.

In an era in which social networks and streaming platforms have practically taken over our domestic lives, it didn’t take a rocket scientist to anticipate that they would end up merging, as has been the case with Netflix with his latest idea for ios.

In a post by Mark Gurman on Bloomberg We have been able to discover that Netflix will introduce a function similar to TikTok videos for the little ones in the house. This novelty was found by Steve Moser, iOS developer, in the application code. Netflix has confirmed the existence of such a feature.

“The ‘Kid Clips’ feature featured in the Netflix iOS app will soon display short videos from the platform’s library of children’s movies and shows.”

Official: Netflix raises prices in Spain

The new feature is called “Kid Clips”

Although the new functionality of Netflix for iPhone will be similar to the services offered by the social network TikTok, there will be a small big difference: the videos will be played in horizontal orientation. Also, a very important fact, children will only be able to see between 10 to 20 video clips at a time.

The videos – or perhaps, rather, the stories – about Netflix children’s content will be released this week in the United States, Canada, Australia, Ireland and some Latin American countries. Soon the “Kid Clips” will expand internationally.

The streaming content giant recently launched its gaming service on Android and it will also be available on iOS soon. Far from settling for being one of the most popular streaming movies and series platforms, if not the most popular, Netflix seems to want to continue growing and taking over – to our delight – our domestic lives. What do you think about this new Netflix move?

