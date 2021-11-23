Netflix and Spotify are an almost perfect combination, and this has been announced by the Swedish company that claims to be the most popular audio platform in the world with more than 365 million users.

Through your website, For The Record, Spotify mentioned that the new Netflix hub is now available through which fans of the company’s series can enjoy the soundtrack of the Netflix originals.

“Today’s trending shows and movies aren’t just inspiring fandoms, they’re fueling obsessions all over the internet. So much so that two weeks after the debut of Squid Game on Netflix, Spotify listeners had created more than 22,500 unique themed playlists to keep the experience going, ”Spotify mentioned.

What’s on the Netflix hub on Spotify?

Basically this center has official Netflix playlists of the favorite original series and movies of users such as: La Casa de Papel, Narcos: México, Squid Game and more; as well as content that is about to reach the platform such as COWBOY BEBOP.

Also, here you can find the original Netflix podcasts about their series and movies.

The Netflix hub is available for premium and free users in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Ireland and India, this because it is in English, however, that does not mean that you cannot see it from the web version in this link.

This is not the first time that Spotify has launched a hub to complement the visual entertainment experience of another company with its auditory expertise, since in 2019 it also launched the Disney hub for all its users with a playlist and podcast of the most emblematic content of this company. company.