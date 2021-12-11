Netflix CM publishes phone number and trolls Facebook users

The Netflix Mexico community manager has won the hearts of users on their various social networks. All this for his good humor and his creative way of generating conversation on the entertainment company’s digital platforms.

Recently, the CM of the brand whose main service is the distribution of audiovisual content by streaming, He posted a phone number on his Facebook account. without any context.

The publication that created uncertainty in the followers, has generated a large number of interactions on the digital platform. But also, the vast majority of users wonder if it was a mistake by the community, a strategy to promote a new series or movie, or a creative way of trolling their followers.

Tweet interactions

It is not the first time that the official account of the subscription brand posts texts without contexts or images that only seek to generate interactions with its followers.

In this opportunity the posting that it was only a telephone number that corresponds to the location of Mexico, generated several interactions and in turn at least 15 thousand comments. Among the comments we can read “If I send you whats, will you answer?”; as well as others where they were surprised and laughed at the post.

“It seems to me that you are blim with a Netflix mask,” says one of the comments.

The publication that has not yet been explained by Netflix Mexico, continues on the platform and created a digital pulse to have fun, thanks to the creativity in each of the responses from the community manager of the American company, who trolled many of his followers. “How ugly that they do not chatter”, says the CM in several of the comments.

Many people also indicated that they dialed the phone number, saying that companies such as Totalplay or Claro video answered them. “Aunt Netflix dialed and it was Claro video offering me the subscription,” says one of the comments. Then Netflix responds “how ugly they are like that, really.”

Advertising strategy or Netflix CM mistake

Netflix is ​​the leading streaming video platform since it offers a great offer of original content.

Netflix’s advertising strategies to promote its new series and movies have been changing over time.

Being one of the main advertising media, its social networks. Recently, the entertainment firm was promoting one of its famous series as it is, The Money Heist, With which they created various campaigns on these platforms to attract fans of the series and also new users.

Netflix’s community manager knows that this type of content reinforces the link with their followers and creates a better relationship with your digital community, as well as increases brand subscriptions.

Social networks in recent times are taking an important role for brands and their products, helping them to expand their horizons, making themselves known to new potential customers and increasing their sales.

You can also read: