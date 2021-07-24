August is just around the corner and with restrictions, a new wave of infections and the cost of going out for the summer, it doesn’t hurt to give a review of what Netflix brings.
The final part of the adolescent drama “The kissing stand”, although the second season of “Control Z” will also arrive, a series that accumulated followers in its first part.
This is something of the most relevant that comes to Netflix in Mexico.
New movies on Netflix for August 2021
The Crime of Father Amaro, August 1
The Intruders, August 3
Alive, August 6
The Cloud, August 6
The Two Queens, August 6
Twice you, August 6
The souvenir, August 10
The kissing booth 3, August 11
Beckett, August 13
Calls to spy, August 15
The Postcard Killer, August 17
The Art of Defending Yourself, August 17
At its best, August 18
Sweet Girl, August 20
The Ancient Ways, August 25
He is like this, August 27
The new series on Netflix this August 2021
UFOs: Top Secret Projects Declassified, Aug 3
Control Z: Season 2, Aug 4
In the kitchen with Paris Hilton, August 4
Scrap Metals: Season 3, August 4
Hit & Run, August 6
Pastry Squad, August 11
Valeria: Season 2, August 13
The Kingdom, August 13
New Cherry Flavor, August 13
Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Season 5, August 17
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Season 5, August 17
The Principal- August 20 Everything will be fine, August 20
Clickbait, August 25
Motel Remodels, August 25
Titletown High, August 28
Good Girls: Season 4, August 31
Happiness Awakening !, with Marie Kondo, August 31