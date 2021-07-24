New movies on Netflix for August 2021

The leading streaming platform in the world eventually includes a movie, series or documentary that was already released, but that never hurts to see.August is just around the corner and with restrictions, a new wave of infections and the cost of going out for the summer, it doesn’t hurt to give a review of what Netflix brings.The final part of the adolescent drama “The kissing stand”, although the second season of “Control Z” will also arrive, a series that accumulated followers in its first part.This is something of the most relevant that comes to Netflix in Mexico.

The Crime of Father Amaro, August 1

The Intruders, August 3

Alive, August 6

The Cloud, August 6

The Two Queens, August 6

Twice you, August 6

The souvenir, August 10

The kissing booth 3, August 11

Beckett, August 13

Calls to spy, August 15

The Postcard Killer, August 17

The Art of Defending Yourself, August 17

At its best, August 18

Sweet Girl, August 20

The Ancient Ways, August 25

He is like this, August 27

The new series on Netflix this August 2021

UFOs: Top Secret Projects Declassified, Aug 3

Control Z: Season 2, Aug 4

In the kitchen with Paris Hilton, August 4

Scrap Metals: Season 3, August 4

Hit & Run, August 6

Pastry Squad, August 11

Valeria: Season 2, August 13

The Kingdom, August 13

New Cherry Flavor, August 13

Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Season 5, August 17

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Season 5, August 17

The Principal- August 20 Everything will be fine, August 20

Clickbait, August 25

Motel Remodels, August 25

Titletown High, August 28

Good Girls: Season 4, August 31

Happiness Awakening !, with Marie Kondo, August 31