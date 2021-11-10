It has been more than a year (almost two) since Netflix officially announced that it was preparing a live-action series of ‘One Piece’, one of the most popular (and veteran) manga today. As the platform is preparing to launch the live action of ‘Cowboy Bebop’, it has announced who will play Luffy and company.

Will be Iñaki Godoy, who we have seen in ‘Who Killed Sara?’ the person in charge of captaining the ship as Monkey D. Luffy, who seeks to cross the seas to become the best pirate in the world.

The main cast is completed by Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro (‘Rurouni Kenshin: Final Chapter’), Emily rudd as Nami (‘Street of Terror’), Jacob Romero Gibson (‘Greenleaf’) as Usopp and Taz skylar (‘Boiling Point’) as Sanji.

As we discussed at the time, they will be Steven Maeda (‘File X’), as showrunner, and Matt Owens (‘Agents of SHIELD’) those in charge of bringing the script of the fiction, which has Eiichiro Oda himself as executive producer and main promoter of the project.