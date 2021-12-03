The Netflix and Spotify community managers have made an interaction that has generated thousands of reactions on social networks, with a song Bad Bunny.

The networks social have demonstrated its importance for brands as a growth and positioning tool, only achieved if marketing strategies are carried out. Taking into account that according to the Digital 2021 study carried out by Hootsuite and We Are Social, more than half of the world uses these platforms on average for 2 hours and 25 minutes, this provides a good opportunity to position brands in the crosshairs of the digital conversation.

These digital platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn, among others, have currently proven to be an important area in which companies must integrate their respective efforts for their growth, this through effective management of networks social which is carried out (or should) by professionals in the area, the community managers.

To register an effective positioning in networks social, community managers must be constantly present, constantly following up on comments about and towards companies, in addition to taking advantage of the latest trends in the world and putting them in your favor, with different strategies.

The Twitter feed of thousands of users was present with an interaction between the community managers of Netflix Latin America and different Spotify accounts. This because of Netflix chose to make a post for his Narcos series, where the current most listened to artist in the world appears in Spotify, Bad Bunny, where he makes a reference to the singer’s success on the music streaming application and he has responded by “singing” with one of his most listened to songs of the last year, an action that led professionals to interact with different comments and thousands of reactions.

Netflix, I already found out, is that you are my baby 😎🔥 – Spotify Mexico (@SpotifyMexico) December 1, 2021

And who is going to talk about us? If we don’t let ourselves be seen. pic.twitter.com/XNu9REIk9e – Netflix Latin America (@NetflixLAT) December 1, 2021

Netflix # MiSpotify2021

🤝

Baby to you

I do not object 🎶 The tqm. 💚 – Spotify Colombia (@SpotifyColombia) December 2, 2021

🎶 “Go, huh, huh, huh.

Nobody is holding you and the door is open, huh. ” pic.twitter.com/ORIeGAiOut – Netflix Latin America (@NetflixLAT) December 1, 2021

Among the publications we were also able to witness some users who were not happy to see Bad Bunny in his feed and asked him to withdraw said publication, an act to which Netflix He got in the way and he responded with another photo of the singer, a fact that users have loved.

The fact that the professionals in charge of managing the brands’ social media accounts show themselves to be interacting without a problem, manages to generate a good amount of reactions on social media, an example of this we also had a few months ago, when the PlayStation community manager tried to do it. advertising in a Netflix post, but due to a bad opportunity, it compared it to Xbox and it came into play, achieving millions of interactions on social networks.

However, the fact that the community managers of these accounts show a good attitude, makes users on social networks see the brands with a better perception, where they promote a positive space where problems, constructive criticism, doubts and even congratulations are well received, thus increasing brand / consumer engagement.

