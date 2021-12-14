Netflix and Capcom to make a live-action Mega Man movie

A new franchise and a new character join the original productions of Netflix, we will tell you how adaptation develops Mega Man live-action.

It seems that Netflix, after his success in adapting ‘Cowboy Bebop’, has set its eyes on another beloved Japanese character: Megaman. Mega Man is known in Japan as Rockman and it is a video game franchise created by Capcom, which has as protagonist Megaman o and its counterparts.

Megaman is one of the most recognized characters in video games, it was created by Akira Kitamura in 1987 for the Nintendo Entertainment System, NES.

Rockman corner, posted the news on their website and said they have a list of content in development that includes “an adaptation of Capcom’s MEGA MAN for Chernin Entertainment and Netflix, who wrote and are directing. “

The first time we heard of a movie by Megaman live action was in 2018. But, the novelty of a production of Netflix is that the streaming platform has demonstrated its ability to bring this type of project to success as it happened with ‘Cowboy Bebop’.

In addition, from the hand of Netflix, Capcom aims to attract a diverse audience, beyond the players with an adaptation that keeps the world of games from Megaman.

We don’t know how far along the movie is or when it might be released. But, Netflix sees great potential in games, for which we expect a great production and a lot of entertainment in the Mega Man live-action.