For a few weeks Netflix has surprised us all by entering the world of video games. Although only those who have previously subscribed to the platform will be able to play, these are totally free and without ads.

The company today included to its list three new mobile games that you can easily download from the Google Play Store, that is, they are exclusive to Android. Is about Knittens, Dominoes Cafe and Wonderputt Forever.

The first proposal is about a Candy Crush type, whose theme takes a complete turn and instead of candies, the protagonists are kittens. In this fun game we must, like the original game, put together three pieces of the same color to make them disappear.

This version of Knittens It offers a multitude of levels, daily challenges and you can even modify your kitten’s clothes. If you want to download it you can do it without any problem from the google store.

The second game, Dominoes cafe, bet on a classic, dominoes, where we will place each piece on the board. It does not stand out for anything in particular but it is a safe bet for simple entertainment.

You can play both alone and against other players since there is a championship mode one against one and two against two, just like in real life. Too you can try it for free from the Play Store.

The last of them bets on miniature golf with a very simple aesthetic but full of color and creativity in the most Golf It! Style, with changes of scenery during the game. Wonderputt forever It is the quiet game that will make you disconnect for a few minutes.

Its download is also completely free and does not include in-game purchases. The most interesting thing is how relaxing the music is while you play.

These three games join a list that began in early November with five of them: Card Blast, Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3: The Game, Teeter Up, and Shooting Hoops. IOS devices had to wait until November 10 to access this first batch, something that we see how it is repeated in this new installment.

And it is that in line with this, on September 28 they announced their union with Night School Studio, a game studio with a multitude of developers that Netflix is ​​working closely with.

“We will continue to hire the best talent in the industry to offer a large collection of exclusive games designed for all types of players and any level“, states Mike Verdú, Vice President of Game Development at Netflix, in a statement on the platform.

Reed Hastings, President and CEO of Netflix, in a interview for Bussiness Insider stated in relation to this leap into the gaming world that “people want to lie down and be told good stories; that’s Netflix. And the other part is the interactive game, which becomes video games“.

They can all be played with the same account on different devices And although some require a connection to the network, most can be quite entertaining in those moments in which we run out of Internet access, since do not need to connect.