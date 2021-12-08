Nestlé Mexico wins a Global Effie and thus begins the 2021 gala

We are just a few hours away from celebrating the 2021 Effie Mexico Gala and in the run-up to this imposing celebration, it is important to recognize the brands that have managed to stand out internationally for their effective creativity such as Nestlé Mexico, which won a Global Effie this year thanks to the campaign to campaign NESCAFÉ Tributo.

The ability of brands in the Mexican market hand in hand with good creative ideas has been increasingly based on exercises where the task is to think of better work guidelines, especially at a time when it is becoming tremendously important to understand the market and define tasks that manage to be more and more daring.

Exclusively for Merca2.0, Julieta Loaiza, Vice President of Communication and Corporate Affairs of Nestlé Mexico has detailed the value of a campaign of this level by winning a Global Effie in the category of Best of the best:

“A campaign that has good results such as NESCAFÉ Tributo, now winner of a Global EFFIE, is made up of passion for marketing and communication; clearly know the power that the brand has with the Mexican consumer; have a powerful, humane and insightful story; let the creative teams (both agency and Nestlé alike) work to develop and enhance it. At the same time, EVERYONE involved works in an agile, flexible and team-oriented way, in partnership… seeking to achieve the objectives that we define. And we can say that… we did it! NESCAFÉ Tributo was not only a declaration of the brand’s commitment to the country’s coffee growers, but it was the way in which we recognized the value of the people who work in the fields, and that Mexicans could get to know some of the faces of these women. and men who with their daily work make it possible for us to enjoy a cup of NESCAFÉ ”.

This award is the first award that Nestlé receives at an international level with a Mexican initiative where the Bombay agency was in charge of developing the creative guideline and, most importantly, ensuring the effectiveness of the communication achieved.

The campaign praises the work of Mexican producers from the main coffee growing regions of Mexico such as Chiapas, Oaxaca and Veracruz, giving a voice and a face to those responsible for ensuring that you can enjoy a good cup of coffee every day, not only soluble, but also of all types of presentations such as capsules, a category in which Nestlé has an important leadership.

“With ‘Tributo’, Nescafé paid tribute to all the people who are involved in the process of making the coffee they sell. For this reason, he placed the faces of the coffee growers at the front of each jar. In this way, consumers could get to know them, but also know that the company had a corporate social responsibility program. The storytelling of brands is important, but if they have a real and human story like the one built by Bombay for Nescafé, it is invincible ”, explains Julieta Loaiza, Vice President of Marketing, Communication and Corporate Affairs at Nestlé Mexico.