NEO: TWEWY failed to exceed your expectations

NEO: The World Ends With You It was one of the most anticipated JRPGs of the year. While the critical reception was exceptional, Square Enix has revealed that this title failed to exceed initial sales expectations. Along with this, the first half of the fiscal year was not the best for the company.

According to its most recent financial report, the company has indicated that net sales and the operating income of your digital entertainment business has fallen compared to what was seen in the same period last year. In this period of time we saw the launch of Outriders, NieR Replicant ver. 1.22474487139…, NEO: The World Ends with You, and Life is Strange: True Colors. Square Enix attributes this to the “challenging comparison” created by the previous year’s releases, something that includes Final Fantasy VII Remake. This is what the company commented:

“Although NEO: The World Ends with You was well received by users, it did not exceed our initial expectations. We have plans to release Life is Strange: True Colors for the Nintendo Switch, as well as the Life is Strange Remastered Collection in the near future. We expect both titles to continue to sell well in the long term. “

In the first two quarters of the fiscal year, Square Enix posted net sales of ¥ 168.9 billion yen, ¥ 3.8 billion less compared to last year. Operating income reached ¥ 29.1 billion, ¥ 2.5 billion less than in the previous time frame. On the other hand, ordinary revenue was ¥ 31.4 billion, this is an increase of ¥ 900 million. Lastly, the net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company was ¥ 22.9 billion yen, an increase of ¥ 6.9 billion yen.

On related issues, Square Enix has decided to enter the world of NFTs. Similarly, the company has admitted that Marvel’s avengers it was a failure.

This was not a good period for Square Enix. Most of its games that were released in this period were well received by critics, but it seems that the public did not pay much attention to the launches of this company, this despite the fact that they were all quite varied.

Via: Square enix