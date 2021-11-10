Officially, Naughty Dog is only working on the multiplayer section of The Last of Us 2, although unofficially it is said that they would also have the remake of the first installment of the series for PS5 in their hands, and now the rumor arises that they would be working on a third project. It would be about a new IP and the first details have already been released.

According to a supposed filtering called @RalphsValve, Naughty Dog’s next big project would be a new IP, a fact of great interest, since for many years they have focused on their two most lucrative franchises. On the other hand, he also ensures that it would be the first game of the study that would feature a black main protagonist. Neither of these two claims appear to have been endorsed by other industry insiders, but they have quickly gone viral online.

Naughty Dog’s next project allegedly a new IP, featuring their first Black Lead pic.twitter.com/edacZUBT5w – Ralph (@RalphsValve) November 9, 2021

At the moment, it is not known what Naughty Dog may be working on beyond that multiplayer experience set in the universe of The Last of Us, but it is logical to think that it has, at least, one more project in development. Nor should we rule out a project related to Uncharted to accompany the premiere of the film starring Tom Holland, but it seems unlikely.

Hopefully there will finally be news about the Californian team for 2022, the year in which PlayStation awaits the launch of other first party games such as Horizon: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 or God of War: Ragnarok.