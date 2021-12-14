Despite the fact that the company was awarded as one of the best energy options, in Mexico consumers have reported multiple failures in their service.

Complaints range from high charges (a result of the pandemic) and poor customer service, as it does not provide quick solutions.

Despite the fact that the gas, electricity and renewable energy company, Naturgy and its CEO, Francisco Reyes were recognized by the industry in the awards Platts Global Energy Awards, the Spanish company in Mexico has several complaints about the difficulty in paying with the application and access to its page Web, for poor customer service, for the hiring process, among other unfulfilled requests from consumers.

The energy company has distributed natural gas in the country since 1997, has 13 distribution permits and more than 1.6 million customers, as well as a distribution of more than 22,700 kilometers, indicates El Economista.

Naturgy in Spain is recognized for offering a service of natural gas and electricity with good prices, and also because it guarantees customer service, whether by telephone, internet or telephone application; However, in Mexico, irregularities have been registered when solving complaints and clarifications.

Naturgy recognized in the industry by Platts Global Energy Awards

In recognition of the trajectory of the company and the executive, the awards granted two awards in its 2021 edition, which was held in New York on Thursday, December 9.

Naturgy was recognized as the company that in its exercise attends the cultural and business transformation; While, Francisco Reyes, CEO of the company -since 2018- was awarded for his strategic vision, leadership, integrity and the capacity for continuous improvement that is leading the company to the energy transition that prioritizes decarbonisation.

Complaints from Saltillo and social media customers towards Naturgy

The vanguard reported last November that complaints in Saltillo have been postponed due to high charges and poor customer service.

The problem is not recent, only in 2019 1,600 complaints were generated from 30,000 people affected by high prices. In addition, the solutions provided by their customer service have not been satisfactory by any of the channels where they offer the service.

Although gas prices are public, users contradict the estimates of the service since there is no clarity in their receipts and the prices are considered high.

It is worth mentioning that with Covid-19, industries suffered from shortages of some raw materials and the increase in natural gas prices was added to the list.

With this context, the natural gas firm anticipated that, for the 2021 rates, they would affect the economies of businesses and homes.

To verify customer complaints, Merca 2.0 mapped its social networks, specifically Twitter, where there is a clear trend towards poor customer service.

“Impossible to pay for the app, very difficult to contact by phone and there are no offices where one can go to pay. I have been a customer for years and I have to go to a bank teller to make the payment. Can you improve those observations? ”, Comments user Roberto Obscura (@ Belvedere40) on the social network.

Today, listening to the customer, understanding their needs and being able to go one step ahead is a most to build a satisfying and lasting relationship.

As an international brand and company established in Mexico, you have to remember that the experience of negative emotions such as regret and disappointment have consequences on consumer behavior. According to Marianela Matías Sánchez in “Consuming emotions, Emotional intelligence applied to marketing”, repentant consumers are those who recognize that there is a better option, and switch to another service provider.

