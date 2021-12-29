This illustration imagines Zoro with a very different style from the original.

The mangaka Eiichiro Oda has created a unique style for your work. One Piece is already a benchmark in Japanese animation and a series that already exceeds 1000 chapters. In all this time, fans have envisioned Luffy’s crew looking realistic, as Netflix will premiere a live-action series based on One Piece. Now a user has drawn Roronoa Zoro with 8 different styles of anime.

Below these lines you can see the result of merging Zoro, a character from One Piece, with other popular anime such as Demon Slayer, Naruto or My Hero Academia. The swordsman retains his most characteristic facial features as scar or hair, but above all it changes the shape of the face and details such as shadows that make it completely different. Eiichiro Oda’s style stands out for having very clean lines on the face, where you can see the character’s expression continuously and others add more wrinkles, for example. Do you like these versions of Zoro?

The key to One Piece: the characters as Zoro

And is that the key to the success of One Piece it’s mainly in his characters. Here are 5 reasons to see One Piece despite its duration to know a fascinating story with very charismatic protagonists. Roronoa Zoro is one of the most beloved Mugiwara characters among fans, so we’re not surprised to see these. illustrations about swordsman.

Roronoa zoro has a calm character, sometimes in excess, but he quickly points to any combat to show that he is the best swordsman in the world. Thanks to the illustration of MaikuKitsu can you imagine what Zoro would look like in animations by other authors. Of course, if you like this pirate, you cannot miss what Zoro would be like in real life either because the digital result is incredible.

