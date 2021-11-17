Naruto comes to Fortnite and this is all you have to know

As planned, Naruto It is already available in Fortnite, but it does not arrive alone, since it is accompanied by the rest of Team 7, which includes Sasuke, Sakura and Kakashi. The thing is not there, because they will also have a lot of accessories and news, such as the possibility of visiting the very village of Konoha.

Epic Games and the rest of the Fortnite team have wanted to make the arrival of Naruto an event, so beyond the inclusion of the characters themselves, it will have several accessories and more. Starting by the backpacks, the news are:

Pakkun backpacking accessory

Shuriken Demon Wind Backpacking Accessory

Konoha Cape Backpacking Accessory

Backpacking accessory Parchment

In the same way, they are incorporated new peaks Naruto themes:

Anbu Sword Pick

Kunai Peak

Serpent sword

Hidan’s Scythe

And the thing is not there because they could not be missing new delta wings and Naruto gestures:

Hang glider Kurama

Summoning Jutsu Gesture

Ramen time gesture

These accessories and costumes can be purchased in two different lots: The lot of Naruto and Kakashiwhich includes the Naruto and Kakashi outfits, the Parchment backpack and Pakkun backpack, and the Jutsu comepizza loading screen. The sasuke and sakura lot Includes Sasuke and Sakura costume, Demon Wind Shuriken Backpack and Konoha Cloak, Serpent Sword pickaxe, and Team 7 Loading Screen.

Do missions with Kakashi and visit Konoha village <br>

As if the news were few, the arrival of Naruto to Fortnite also includes a new throwing weapon, the kunai with explosive seal. To get hold of him you will have to first talk to Kakashi, who can be found randomly around the island until the end of the season. “He has arrived on the island clandestinely and is ready to propose you ninja-themed missions.”

Finally, Fortnite offers the possibility of visiting the village of Konoha in great detail thanks to the konoha village adventure map, where Naruto himself will act as a guide. «The adventure map of the town of Konoha will allow you to immerse yourself in the Naruto universe and fulfill your ninja dream of becoming its inhabitants. Complete missions to unlock more mythical locations, like the Valley of the End or the Chunin Examination Area. “

“The Naruto-themed creative hub will be available from November 16 at 16:00 CET to November 23 at 16:00 CET, and the Konoha Village Adventure Map will be available from November 16 to from 16:00 CET until 29 November at 16:00 CET ». Accessing each of them will be as simple as clicking on “Creative mode” or “Konoha Village Adventure” from the Discover tab.

To know more about these and details of the collaboration between Naruto and Fortnite, do not hesitate to visit their official Web. Naruto fans are sure to be happy with the huge amount of thematic content that includes the arrival of the anime characters.