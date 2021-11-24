Napoleon Bonaparte’s biographical film Kitbag will star Joaquin Phoenix and directed by Ridley Scott. The director confirmed the plans for the start of filming.

Biopics, that is, films focused on the outstanding events in the history of a real character, never go out of style in Hollywood. From the tape based on Cleopatra in 1963, with the leading role of Elizabeth taylor, this genre took hold. Multiple versions of the lives of beings like Jesus Christ, Alexander Great or Abraham Lincoln they have seen the light on the big screen. Now, the protagonist of Free guy prepares to join this wave.

Jodie Eat, who recently participated with Ryan reynolds in the aforementioned film, he will be under the professional orders of Ridley Scott. The director is in charge of the film of Napoleon Bonaparte. The famous conqueror will be brought to life by the talent of Joaquin phoenix.

On the other hand, the feature film where he will appear with Phoenix is ​​called Kitbag. The role of the edge will be nothing more and nothing less than that of Josephine Bonaparte, the emperor’s wife.

“I just loved the opportunity to work with Ridley and his team again and the idea of ​​working with Joaquin, someone I really admire. ANDI understand that the best way to learn and grow is by working with the people you work with”Comer said about the filming.

Now, there was a lot of silence around the project, but the filmmaker behind it just gave one of the expected answers and that is When will it start shooting? The creative mentioned in an interview with the BBC that Apple Studios will begin filming works on January 15.

The plans regarding the premiere and distribution of the project are still unknown, but relevant data is expected, as well as the rest of the cast.

